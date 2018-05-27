Brunswick Heads is shivering with anticip...

TIME WARP: Join Frank-N-Furter and the gang at The Rocky Horror Picture Show .

The Rocky Horror Picture Show tells the iconic tale of the newly-engaged couple whose car breaks down in an isolated area and must pay a call to the bizarre residence of Dr Frank-N-Furter.

This 1975 cult classic is a satirical tribute to the science fiction and horror B movies of the 1930s through to early 1970s.

The film stars Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick along with cast members from the original Royal Court Theatre, Roxy Theatre and Belasco Theatre productions.

Patricia Quinn (Magenta) only took the role in the play because she loved the opening song Science Fiction - Double Feature. She was upset when she didn't get to sing the song in the film, but agreed to lip-sync the words as the pair of red lips in the beginning with vocals by Richard O'Brien (Riff Raff).

The creators asked Susan Sarandon to appear nude during Touch-A Touch-A Touch Me, but she refused.

When the film first opened, it had a traditional release, playing afternoon and early evening screenings. It bombed.

Meat Loaf said he attended an opening week performance with director Jim Sharman in the Midwest where the theatres was empty except for them.

In the mid-1970s, midnight screenings became popular to the point that it has been shown continually in movie theatres since 1975, making it the longest theatrical run in history.

It's time to bring out the fishnets, corsets, knee-highs and glitter from the closets, or simply, a cheeky smile and a glint in the eye. There will be prizes for best dressed each night.

So don't dream it... be it!