Brunswick Heads business chamber update

BRUNSWICK Heads Chamber of Commerce introduced its new executive this week with local architect Zac Tooth elected president for his second term.

Joining Zac are Juliana Harmsen, of Clems Cargo as the new vice-president, Gary Deller from Happy Dolphin Cafe is the new secretary and Kim Rosen continues as treasurer. They are joined by executive members Dave Bosselmann (Elders Real Estate), Peter Wooton (Paramount Publications and Destination Byron) and Paul Begg (Print Rescue). Vivienne Pearson has commenced in a part-time role.

The chamber has also appointed its first chamber patron, Russell Siwiki, who was one of the founding members of the chamber and served several terms as president. His appointment acknowledges his extensive contribution to Bruns and it's hoped he will continue to don the red suit and beard come December.

The chamber thanked outgoing executive officer Cherie Heale.

Chamber-run or supported events coming up include the Mullum2Bruns Paddle on May 26 and Old & Gold on June 9. The Simple Pleasures Photo Competition (theme: Loving Bruns) will be coming shortly.

