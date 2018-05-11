Menu
Login
BRUNS BUSINESS: Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce vice-president Juliana Harmsen of Clems Cargo, patron Russell Siwicki and president Zac Tooth.
BRUNS BUSINESS: Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce vice-president Juliana Harmsen of Clems Cargo, patron Russell Siwicki and president Zac Tooth. Christian Morrow
News

Brunswick Heads business chamber update

11th May 2018 1:14 PM

BRUNSWICK Heads Chamber of Commerce introduced its new executive this week with local architect Zac Tooth elected president for his second term.

Joining Zac are Juliana Harmsen, of Clems Cargo as the new vice-president, Gary Deller from Happy Dolphin Cafe is the new secretary and Kim Rosen continues as treasurer. They are joined by executive members Dave Bosselmann (Elders Real Estate), Peter Wooton (Paramount Publications and Destination Byron) and Paul Begg (Print Rescue). Vivienne Pearson has commenced in a part-time role.

The chamber has also appointed its first chamber patron, Russell Siwiki, who was one of the founding members of the chamber and served several terms as president. His appointment acknowledges his extensive contribution to Bruns and it's hoped he will continue to don the red suit and beard come December.

The chamber thanked outgoing executive officer Cherie Heale.

Chamber-run or supported events coming up include the Mullum2Bruns Paddle on May 26 and Old & Gold on June 9. The Simple Pleasures Photo Competition (theme: Loving Bruns) will be coming shortly.

For information, visit the chamber website.

brunswick heads chamber of commerce mullum2bruns paddle old and gold festival
Byron Shire News

Top Stories

    Splendour 2018 ticket resale opens

    Splendour 2018 ticket resale opens

    Whats On DID you miss out on festival tickets? This is the news you've been waiting for.

    EDITORIAL: Looking behind the silver screen

    EDITORIAL: Looking behind the silver screen

    News More about renovation, food and sex.

    Plant a tree in honour of your mum

    Plant a tree in honour of your mum

    Environment Festival director remembers his mum

    Tee time this weekend

    Tee time this weekend

    News Fingers crossed for good weekend weather.

    Local Partners