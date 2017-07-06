Bruns workers fishing for fresh hope

HOPEFUL: Nicole Tuhou from NORTEC, Cherie Heale from Bruns Chamber of Commerce and Lee Sherman from Nortec with some of the ex-employees of the Brunswick Fishing Company hoping to find new jobs.

FORMER employees of the Brunswick Fish Company who lost their jobs when the business closed abruptly earlier this

month met with employment and training provider NORTEC Ocean Shores last week in the hope of getting back to work.

Twenty three casual employees were thrown out of work when the iconic business shut its doors on June 19 with Sydney owner William Silverman, of Whistle Funds Management, citing financial pressures and a clash with the State Government over plans for the Brunswick Boat Harbour for the closure.

Friday's meeting was brokered by the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce. The chamber's executive executive officer said she was impressed by NORTEC's commitment to the group.

"Lee from NORTEC was amazing, they have made it their goal to find every one of the ex-employees a genuine job opportunity in the next two weeks,” Ms Heale said.

"When the chamber contacted us we were very happy to involved in helping out the ex-employees,” NORTEC's Lee Sherman said.