Bruns surfer inducted into Surfing Hall of Fame

BRUNSWICK Heads resident and surfing legend Pauline Menczer is to be inducted into the Australian Surfing hall of Fame at a ceremony tomorrow night on the Gold Coast.

Menczer was the 1993 Women's World Champion will become the 40th inductee into the Hall of Fame affirming her status as one of surfing's great individuals.

Pauline overcame enormous odds, including lack of sponsorship and crippling rheumatoid arthritis, to build a superb pro surfing career, including her epic world title win.

"She has defied every possible female stereotype in the process, sustained by her ingrained surfing talent, courage, and a lethal sense of humour,” Journalist and curator of the Australian Surfing Awards Nick Carroll said.

"In the process, she also earned the complete respect of every other surfer on tour.

Menczer's induction will be one of a number of presentations as part of the 2018 Australian Surfing Awards.