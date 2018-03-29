Bruns Byron netball netting good results

BRUNSWICK Byron Netball Association set out on their second district representative carnival for 2018, showcasing the local talent of players, umpires and coaches at Ballina on the weekend.

All of the five teams, aged 12 to 17 years, performed very well against stiff competition from Coffs Harbour, Lower Clarence, Grafton, Lismore, Casino and Ballina.

Head coach of the 13 years team, Rachel Griffiths, said: "These district carnivals are very important preparation for our teams, who travel to Sydney for the three-day State Age Championships against teams from across NSW.

"Brunswick Byron Netball Association teams are all punching above our weight this year.

"We are performing very well across all our teams against opposition from the likes of Lismore and Ballina who are traditionally stronger than us and who participate in higher divisions at the NSW State Age Championships.

"We have high hopes that we perform well in Sydney this July and are promoted for 2019. It's an exciting time for netball in our area.”

High-performance mentors from Sydney attended the carnival during the day to critique and develop local coaches and umpires.

For info: www.byron baynetballclub.net.au.