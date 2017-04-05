News

Bruns battle back on after wash out

Christian Morrow
| 5th Apr 2017 9:14 AM
SKATEBOARD CHALLENGE: Battle of Bruns is back on this Sunday.
SKATEBOARD CHALLENGE: Battle of Bruns is back on this Sunday.

BATTLE at Bruns is a yearly Skate comp that provides local grommets with an action-packed day.

A day of skill and determination where they get the chance to show off the tricks they spend countless hours perfecting.

The battle has been running for 3 years during National Youth Week, Funded by Byron Shire Council and organised by Byron Youth Service (BYS).

BYS runs 3 skate comps a year, and this is just one of many ways they support young people in a healthy and positive way.

They offer other group activities, drug and alcohol free events, courses and one-on-one support.

"With the help of the Byron Skateboard School, founded and run by ExPro Brazilian Skater Flavio Beihl and some veterans of skateboarding now becoming skate dads, skateboarding in the shire is exploding with popularity,” BYS Events Co-ordinator, Berri Drum said.

"Some kids are getting familiar on a board before they can barely walk, and you can tell by the way they skate.

The re-scheduled event will take place from 12noon this Sunday at the Brunswick Heads Skate Park. Registration is at 10am, competition starts at 12 noon with winners announced at 3.30pm.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  battle of bruns brunswick heads byron youth service skateboarding

ARE you prepared to get your tickets for this year's festival?

