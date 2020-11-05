Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver “hit a cow” while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm. Picture: Jamie-Lee Oldfield
Rural

Bruce Highway closed after car crashes into cow

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@news.com.au
5th Nov 2020 9:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MOTORISTS are being warned to expect delays after a car crashed into a cow on the Bruce Highway south of Mackay.

A Queensland Traffic alert said a single-vehicle crash was impacting the highway in both directions at Carmila.

 

But a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the delay was caused when a male driver "hit a cow" while driving on Bill Garnham Bridge at 7pm.

"There's a male complaining of neck and back pain, and I would say his car is not in a good way," she said.

She said police officers were called to check on the driver, secure the highway and in case the cow had to be euthanased.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics had not been tasked to the crash.

bruce highway bruce highway crash carmila carmila crash cow crash mackay qas. queensland ambulance service
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Devastated students say ‘we don’t want your super school’

        Premium Content Devastated students say ‘we don’t want your super school’

        Education STILL waiting on promised repairs after the 2017 floods, students call for government to reconsider mega-school merger.

        Byron Bay’s holiday letting rules face red tape delays

        Premium Content Byron Bay’s holiday letting rules face red tape delays

        Council News Planning department has confirmed it will give council guidance

        How much of new development will be ‘affordable’ housing?

        Premium Content How much of new development will be ‘affordable’ housing?

        Property Developer of Bangalow project has to meet a range of requirements

        Man, 25, charged over house fire that killed family dog

        Premium Content Man, 25, charged over house fire that killed family dog

        News A home on the Northern Rivers was destroyed in the blaze