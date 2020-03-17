Brother of man killed in Ballina fight faces court

A BALLINA man has pleaded guilty to a single charge of possessing a prohibited weapon during a fight with others which resulted in the death of his brother.

Nikolas Vikelis-Curas, 26, pleaded guilty in Ballina Local Court last month to possessing a "knuckle duster lighter" he bought at a "servo" during an incident involving multiple people in East Ballina on December 22.

Court documents reveal Vikelis-Curas and his brother, Jesse Vikelis-Curas, left the Shaws Bay Hotel in East Ballina after being assaulted at the venue.

"The accused fearing being further assaulted went to his vehicle that was parked nearby and collected a knuckle duster lighter that was within his vehicle," the court documents stated.

"Around 7.45pm, the accused and his brother walked to Hill St, East Ballina and were approached by a group of males, one of which being the person who assaulted the accused at the Shaws Bay Hotel.

"The accused put knuckle dusters on his right hand.

"This was captured on a video recording.

"The accused younger brother, Jesse, was punched and kicked a number of times by the group of males.

"As a result of the assaults, Jesse became unconscious suffering from a catastrophic brain injury."

Jesse was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital but died on Boxing Day from his injuries sustained during the attack.

Alongside Vikelis-Curas, police have made several arrests relating to the death of Jesse.

The other men involved in the incident, including 18-year-old Bryson Larsen-Tai who is charged with the murder of Jesse, remain before court.

Vikelis-Curas will be sentenced on April 2 in Ballina Local Court.