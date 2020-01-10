Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The owner of an alleged illegal brothel claimed some of her massage parlour workers were not aware what they were doing was against the law, a court was told.
The owner of an alleged illegal brothel claimed some of her massage parlour workers were not aware what they were doing was against the law, a court was told.
Crime

Brothel workers may 'not have known' they were breaking law

by Lea Emery
10th Jan 2020 7:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE owner of an alleged illegal brothel claimed some of her massage parlour workers were not aware what they were doing was against the law, a court was told.

Blissful Body Massage owner Yuxia Yin attempted today in the Southport Magistrates Court to block having her massage parlour in Crestwood Plaza, Molendinar, permanently declared an illegal brothel.

Her barrister Roger Yu also tried to remove the temporary declaration as an illegal brothel, which was placed on Blissful Body Massage last month.

"The workers may not have been aware that certain things were not to be done," Mr Yu told the court.

The shut down notices placed on Blissful Body Massage last month. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
The shut down notices placed on Blissful Body Massage last month. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

"(My client) will make it clear to workers that only lawful business can be done."

Blissful Body Massage was hit with a temporary declaration as an illegal brothel at the end of last year after police raids.

Police shut down two illegal brothels at Ashmore and one at Southport with permanent declarations as illegal brothels following the raids.

The orders mean the business owner can only enter the premises with a court order and other people may only enter for lawful purposes.

The Molendinar massage parlour, which is near a supermarket and burger place, was targeted by an undercover police operation.

Court documents state when police raided the massage parlour one of the workers agreed to provide sexual services at the end of the massage for an additional $50.

Body fluid stains were found on a wall as well as dirty towels and used tissues, court documents revealed.

KEEP UP WITH THE CONVERSATION. 50% OFF FOR THE FIRST 12 WEEKS. T & Cs APPLY

The massage parlour at Crestwood Plaza. Photograph: Jason O'Brien
The massage parlour at Crestwood Plaza. Photograph: Jason O'Brien

Police also uncovered a number of text messages including one that read: "Ok, full service quickie available".

Mr Yu today told the court Yin wanted to reopen the massage parlour.

"At the moment my client is negotiating with centre management to let them continue the business and let them do it lawfully," he said.

Mr Yu said if the declaration was removed Yin would only run a legitimate massage parlour or change the type of business entirely.

"The business is my client's main source of income," he said.

Mr Yu said Yin signed a five-year lease in 2018.

The matter was adjourned to February 7 to give Yin time to prepare documentation opposing the permanent declaration.

The temporary declaration will remain in place until then.

blissful body massage brothel crime police sex worker yuxia yin

Just In

    Just In

      Woman dies in prison

      Woman dies in prison
      • 10th Jan 2020 7:54 PM

      Top Stories

        Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        premium_icon Free program to help over 65s prevent falls

        News PROGRAM helps build knowledge, strength and confidence to prevent falls and stay active.

        Council’s water carting service thrives

        premium_icon Council’s water carting service thrives

        News The service was set up to ease the increasing demand for tank water supply...

        Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        premium_icon Lego event built with more than one million bricks

        News Lego event is coming to the Northern Rivers, and master builders and ready to show...

        Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        premium_icon Fate of koala populations still uncertain

        News A KOALA expert says there is still hope for the species after devastating fires.