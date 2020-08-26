Brothel hits back at ‘poo bomber’

First there was the poo jogger, now the poo bomber.

A brothel and a sex shop in Brisbane has put signs up calling out a nefarious neighbour who has dumped excrement filled bags outside the businesses.

"To the person who keeps dumping their dog poo bags on our premises we will pass the photo onto police so please stop!!" the printed sign reads at 88 on Logan and Eve's Kisses, both located south of the CBD close to the Gabba.

Canine waste has been left outside the venues reportedly at least 10 times during the past fortnight.

It was not known whether it was a dirty protest aimed at the business but one dog walker had been seen "bolting" after reading the sign.

88 on Logan brothel and Eve’s Kiss adult shop in Brisbane have been hit by a poo protester. Picture: Google Maps.

A worker at Eve's Kisses adult store told Quest newspapers that the area was full of dog walkers and there was some litter.

"However, this goes beyond any understanding, it's just disgraceful.

"It's incredibly annoying because we don't want to pick that crap up," she told Quest.

A man crouches down behind a bin for a number two.

There has been a preponderance of poo-related poor form from members of the public in recent months.

In June, a poo jogger was captured on CCTV being discovered going for a dump and then being forced to clear up his mess by a furious shopkeeper.

A camera mounted on a wall outside the back of the shop captured a grey rubbish skip and a small gap between it and a brick wall. A man was crouching in the gap.

A shop worker then emerged from the shop and used a door to trap the excrement exerciser.

The offender was then forced to use his bare hands to clean up the waste and carry it off with him across the road.

In April, Marrickville, in Sydney's inner west, was rocked when locals discovered a poo jogger in their midst.

A note outside a home was addressed to a "mystery human poo-er".

It asked the culprit to cease using the garage as a toilet, outlining that the residents had installed a fence and camera to catch the them in the act should it continue.

The writer said they "understand that COVID-19 is tough on everyone," but politely asked them to stop "s**ting on our garage".

"Also make sure you chew your food better and whatever it is that makes it sticky I'd get that checked."

The blonde jogger was seen in Sydney’s east squatting in front of a car.

Last year, a young woman in a bright pink jumper, who became known as the Paddington poo jogger, rose to notoriety after celebrity publicist Roxy Jacenko posted several videos to her 253,000 Instagram followers in a public call-out to name and shame.

The incident reportedly occurred in the ritzy suburb in Sydney's east.

People who know the woman later revealed she deleted all her social media accounts due to the saga, at risk of being further publicly shamed.

Originally published as Brothel hits back at 'poo bomber'

