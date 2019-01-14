Iconic Brooms Head brumby in his final days

THE declining health of Brooms Head's famous Brumby has seen him move into the care of professionals with the love and support of a community behind him.

An official veterinarian notice announcing what is expected to be the final days of our legendary Brumby was released over the weekend.

Brumby has been the subject of many heart-warming stories in The Daily Examiner as we followed his journey from miracle young colt to the wise old watchman of Yuraygir National Park.

Photographer and friend of the Brooms Head brumby Steve Otton's beautiful photograph of the legendary wild one. Steve Otton

Along with his many friends and supporters from the Clarence Valley and across the country and world, our thoughts are with Brumby, a true survivor whose legendary presence will never leave us.

"On Friday, our beloved Brooms Head brumby was assessed by his Grafton-based veterinarian and an inspector from the RSPCA. This inspection was triggered by community concerns.

"Since his last veterinary examination, the condition of the brumby has declined to the point where it is affecting his well-being. The horse is unable to move freely, and is spending a greater and greater portion of each day lying down. It was the opinion of the veterinarian and the RSPCA inspector, that the brumby is in insufferable pain.

The much-loved Brooms Head brumby is feeling the affects of old age. MEGASHOTS PHOTOGRAPHY

"Despite all manner of community care, including twice daily feeding and pain medication, he is struggling to maintain his body condition, has developed skin ailment and is less able to express normal equine behaviour. The limited treatment options for this wild horse have now been exhausted.

"With a heavy heart, the decision has been made to put his comfort and welfare above all other considerations. Together with community members and concerned residents an agreement was reached to balance the welfare of the brumby with community expectations.

"Soon, in a closed and private setting, Wildfire, the last of the Brooms Head brumbies will become a well cherished legend.

"May his memory live long in our hearts and minds."