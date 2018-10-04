Menu
Brookside Shopping Centre at Mitchelton.
Business

Why can’t all shopping centres ban this?

by Jacob Miley
4th Oct 2018 8:22 AM | Updated: 9:02 AM

A BRISBANE shopping centre has taken a stand against unhappy visitors, with a sign 'outlawing' grumpy people through its doors.

Brookside Shopping Centre at Mitchelton in Brisbane's north, took it upon themselves to have a bit of fun when upgrading one particular sign during centre renovations last year.

The sign banning grumpy people at Brookside Shopping Centre at Mitchelton. Picture: Jacob Miley
The sign banning grumpy people at Brookside Shopping Centre at Mitchelton. Picture: Jacob Miley

Alongside the 'No Smoking', 'No Alcohol' and 'No Bicycles' and other standard rules, 'No Grumpy People' was added to the list.

Despite the bizarre addition, it has gone relatively unnoticed, with only two members of the public giving feedback since it was installed at the end of last year.

Centre manager Russell Shaw said there was no intention to police those who had woken up on the wrong side of the bed.

He said the 'rule' was a "personal touch" to the complex, inspired by a sign he saw while in a marketplace overseas.

"I just thought it was a nice, point of difference," he said.

"We really are about providing, not so much quirkiness, but a bit of personality to what is essentially a shopping centre.

"Our locals are very loyal to Brookside so anything we can do to make them feel comfortable and welcome here, we'll do it."

