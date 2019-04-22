Golf star’s steamy post-Masters pics

Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims get cosy in the Caribbean.

BROOKS Koepka finished runner-up to Tiger Woods' stunning comeback at last week's Masters but the loss clearly hasn't affected the American star.

Koepka, 28, and girlfriend Jena Sims jetted off for a holiday following his strong showing at Augusta last week and shared several steamy pics of their getaway on social media.

One risque post showed a topless Sims straddling her superstar golfer boyfriend as they sat in clear blue water with the caption: "I lava you".

Koepka, a three-time major winner and the third best golfer in the world, finished a shot behind Tiger Woods.

But that close call did not look to be bothering him in the slightest as he relaxed in the sea.

The couple were enjoying some downtime at the Baths in Virgin Gorda, a popular tourist attraction on the island of Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean.

The baths are giant boulders - or batholiths - brought to the surface by volcanic eruptions. They form tranquil pools.

Koepka was showing off the body that has seen him become golf's strongest man.

The ripped American can bench almost 150kg and is expected to soon appear naked in ESPN's Body Issue.

Jena Sims at The Masters watching Koepka.

However, his extreme conditioning and diet has come at a cost.

Koepka existed on a measly 1800-calorie-a-day diet to get lean and was blasted by former PGA Tour star Brandel Chamblee for jeopardising his golf in order to look good.

It was Chamblee who was made to eat his words, though, with Koepka saying after a first-round six-under 66 at Augusta: "Well, I lift all the time, I lift too many weights and I'm too big to play golf. And then when I lose weight, I'm too small.

"Listen, I'm going to make me happy. I don't care what anybody else says. I'm doing it for me and obviously it seems to work."

Brooks Koepka did not look this concerned on holidays.

Koepka would go on to finish 12-under in the season's first major and he will defend his US PGA crown next month at Bethpage Black in New York.

