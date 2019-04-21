Brooke hits back at ‘fake lesbian’ claims

Brooke Blurton and Alex Nation share an intimate moment on Bachelor in Paradise.

She shocked viewers when she quit Bachelor in Paradise last week, now Brooke Blurton has come under fire for being a "fake lesbian" and having questionable motives.

The 24-year-old from Perth, who made TV history sharing the first lesbian kiss with Alex Nation on the show, announced on Friday she had found love with a man she'd known for six years, who she coupled up with after her exit from the series.

The post on Instagram racked up thousands of comments, with Blurton revealing she has had to deal with critics questioning her sexuality.

"I have been called a fake lesbian quite often and people say I pick and choose whether I am going to be with men or women depending on the circumstance," she told The Sunday Telegraph.

"I have genuinely had two girlfriends in my life and I was with both of them for a substantial amount of time and I have also been with men. But I don't put myself in the bisexual box.

"People generalise and expect me to look like a dyke or a dude," she added.

"There's that stigma around what people think I should look like.

"I knew I was attracted to women from quite a young age. I didn't have a coming-out party, but I have always been very open with my family and friends."

Blurton, who The Bachelor fans will remember was a favourite to win Nick Cummins' heart on last year's season but left ahead of the finale, was left heartbroken by Nation's decision to pick Bill over her.

Brooke told Nick Cummins on last season of The Bachelor that she was bisexual.

Blurton, who was also dating fellow male contestant Alex Bordyukov, decided she only cared for Nation and did not connect with him enough to stay.

"My heart's like, not in it, and I feel like we've sort of backed off from one another because we've wanted to allow time for to explore whatever," Brooke said to Alex upon her exit.

"It sucks because I wanted to spend more time with you, but I know all I want for you is for you to be happy, Alex.

"Oh god, you're gonna kill me," Alex said to her.

Blurton admitted to The Sunday Telegraph she rushed the decision to find love on reality TV again.

Brooke was a favourite among fans. Picture: Bryce Wilson

"Going from The Bachelor and then to Bachelor in Paradise, I probably rushed the process a little bit," she said.

"I knew what I was getting myself into by going into paradise, and I think part of me was ready but I was still super sensitive from what happened with Nick.

"Then I couldn't quite pick which connection I felt stronger to on Bachelor in Paradise so couldn't commit to just one of them."