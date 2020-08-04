Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Rugby League

Broncos star Kotoni Staggs caught in revenge porn plot

by Cormac Pearson, Pete Badel
4th Aug 2020 4:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs is allegedly a victim of revenge porn after a video surfaced on social media today.

The explicit video depicts the Broncos centre with a woman who is filming via phone camera.

The Broncos released a statement in response to the video.

Kotoni Staggs has been Brisbane’s best this season. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Kotoni Staggs has been Brisbane’s best this season. Picture: AAP/Darren England

"The Brisbane Broncos have been made aware of a video recording involving Kotoni Staggs being circulated on social media," the Broncos statement said.

"The video is of a highly personal nature and has been released without his consent."

"The Club is working closely with the NRL Integrity Unit, having alerted it as soon as becoming aware of the issue."

An NRL spokesman told News Corp that the governing body was aware of the video and that the integrity will look to speak to Staggs on Tuesday afternoon.

Staggs is considering taking legal action and is likely to pursue the matter with police.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership. Every game of every round Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

editors picks kotoni staggs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $90K to help kickstart ‘beautiful’ local businesses

        premium_icon $90K to help kickstart ‘beautiful’ local businesses

        News A NEW pilot program aims to support organisations that create “regenerative and resilient” communities.

        Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

        Have you seen Georgie? Police ask for help finding teen

        News THE 13-year-old was last seen in Tweed Heads.

        Have aviation firefighters been scaled back at our airport?

        premium_icon Have aviation firefighters been scaled back at our airport?

        News FLIGHTS have reduced dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic, but crews are...

        Police ask for help to find missing teen

        Police ask for help to find missing teen

        News THE 17-year-old was last seen in Mullumbimby last week.