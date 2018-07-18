Brisbane Broncos secure Haas to the end of 2024

Payne Haas has been secured by the Brisbane Broncos on a lucrative contract. Picture: Darren England/AAP

BRISBANE has locked down teenage behemoth Payne Haas on a huge NRL contract.

The Broncos have upgraded and extended the 18-year-old's contract to the end of 2024, in a deal worth a reported $3.4 million.

According to the Courier Mail's Pete Badel, it's the richest contract ever signed by an NRL teenager, beating the one Kalyn Ponga signed with Newcastle only last year.

Haas debuted for the Broncos earlier this season and looked impressive before injury ended his year prematurely.

Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett says the club isn't worried about the length of the contract.

"We know the potential that is there so it is not a risk factor for us," Bennett told NRL.com.

"It gives Payne security and us security for six years to know that every year he won't have some other club trying to knock him off the perch.

"It is important that we keep these boys because they are our future. Without young players coming through it minimises your future, particularly if you want to be a top team."

NRL.com claims the teenager had offers from at least six NRL clubs.

The club's attention now turns to fellow young gun forwards Tevita Pangai Jr, Matt Lodge, and Jaydn Su'a.

Bennett recently declared the current crop of young forwards is the best he's ever seen at the club.