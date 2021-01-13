Broncos’ bold plan to limit Haas in 2021

Broncos forward Payne Haas plans to reduce his game time for an hour of power

Brisbane workhorse Payne Haas believes he is more effective playing less minutes as the giant prop looks to adapt his playing style to fit the changing nature of the game.

The 119kg monster averaged 71 minutes a game during the 2020 season, according to Fox Sports Lab statistics, to finish the year with 162 running metres a match and 42 tackle breaks.

Despite being a member of the Broncos first ever wooden spoon club, Haas' massive engine and physical fitness earned him a spot in the Blues' 2020 Origin squad at the end of the year.

However, Haas admitted his playing minutes could be limited in the upcoming season as he looks to pack a punch in shortened bursts.

The 21-year-old said he was still prepared to play an entire match but conceded he would be more effective in two half-hour stints.

"I love playing 80 minutes," Haas said.

"I love competing against other people.

"But what's best for me and my body, I feel like 30 minutes on (in the first half) and 30 in the second would be best for me.

"It would probably be the best for the team as well.

"If you ask me, I want to play 80 and just compete out there for the whole game but I know what's best for me and the team, and I think that's to play 30."

Haas returned to Broncos pre-season training for the first time last week after receiving a well-earned break post-Origin.

And the barnstorming forward looks to have come back to Red Hill in good condition - maintaining pace with many of the other players who have been training for more than a month.

Now entering his fourth NRL season, Haas said he was working to add another string to his attacking bow in the 2021 season by improving his offloading skills.

"I know I struggled on the line (in defence), making the right decisions, so I'm just going to work harder on that this year," he said.

"(I'm working on my) defence and a bit of ball playing.

"With this new kind of game now, a short pass helps a lot in the game so I'm going to work on that."

