‘Broken’ system: Cop hits out after Jennifer Board’s death

A POLICE officer and "very close friend" of Jennifer Board says Queensland's MPs should feel somewhat responsible for the 22-year-old's death, claiming changes to the state's "broken" youth justice legislation could have prevented the tragedy.

The heartbreaking account addresses MPs and vigilantes alike calling for them to "just f*cking stop" after a catastrophic clash between vigilantes and suspected juveniles claimed the life of 22-year-old aspiring police officer Jennifer Board - "one of the loveliest, most innocent people I have ever met".

Jennifer Board, 22, was riding her motorbike along Ross River Rd on Friday night when a stolen Hyundai and a Holden Statesman crashed, forcing the Holden onto the other side of the road and hitting the woman’s sports bike. Pic: Instagram

The writer - a current police officer - claims they are willing to bet the youths being chased in the incident that killed Ms Board were repeat offenders, and has passionately pleaded for youth justice reforms in Queensland.

"I would place a very safe bet that they have all been charged with like offences prior to this incident," the officer's post reads.

"Myself and my fellow officers deal with these same offenders all the time and the current youth justice process does not work."

"I am not one to turn to social media to express my feelings or vent but if this even has the slightest chance of changing the way crime is dealt with in Queensland then it's worth a shot."

A memorial rally for Jennifer Board near the accident site on Ross River Road, close to Weir State School. Picture: Evan Morgan

"Every person in Queensland that continues to stand by this (youth justice) legislation please listen to the community."

"I hope you all feel somewhat responsible for this death because this should have been prevented."

Ms Board was killed in a tragic chain of events on Friday night allegedly involving three people in a Holden Statesman trying to chase down a stolen Hyundai.

Emergency services on scene at a fatal crash on Ross River Road, Kirwan. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The two vehicles crashed and the Holden spun out of control and into Ms Board's motorbike.

It is understood detectives are examining whether up to four young people were in the stolen Hyundai, and suspect the driver is an 18-year-old who was on bail and has a history of stealing cars.

The post claims the tragic incident "only scrapes the surface" and that weeks before three other fellow police officers were hospitalized after another incident involving a stolen car.

It also urges the Government to acknowledge that juvenile repeat offenders need to be dealt harsher punishments and claims the current Youth Justice Act "does not work" properly.

A passioante plea for Youth Justice reforms posted by a police officer and close friend of Jennifer Board's after her death. Picture: supplied

"Despite our extreme efforts, they are refusing to comply with legislation and clearly have no concern for it or human life."

"We need to start acknowledging that despite the fact they're juveniles, their actions have very serious consequences and if they're committing these very serious offences all of the exact same nature over and over again, why are they even being released?"

A passioante plea for Youth Justice reforms posted by a police officer and close friend of Jennifer Board's after her death. Picture: supplied

Originally published as 'Broken' system: Cop hits out after Jennifer Board's death