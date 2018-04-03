Broken Harts: The surprising outburst of anger at Bluesfest

Harts performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 in Tyagarah near Byron Bay.

IT was not on the script and it was not rock'n'roll, it was an outburst of anger what motivated musician Harts to smash his guitar at the end of his second and final show at Bluesfest, which may be his final major music festival ever.

It happened on Saturday night at Jambalaya stage, and many took it as a joke, but it wasn't.

Harts may be leaving the music industry.

Here is how his show ended on that evening:

Harts is the nom de plume of Indian-born, Australian-based musician, singer songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, composer, and music producer Darren Hart.

His blend of pop, funk, jazz, blues, psychedelic rock and indie electronic music cemented him as one of the most promising, young international talents to emerge in recent years.

He became notorious when he was invited to jam with Prince in his studio in the USA, and the late artist said Harts reminded him of himself at a younger age.

Later that day, after the incident, the artist release a statement about the incident via his Twitter account:

"For those that were there, I'm sure you could see my emotions/built up frustration got the better of me last night," the artist said.

"Never intended to smash my most beloved instrument, and it definitely wasn't fun doing it.

"But this moment captures a rare glimpse of my reality.

"I guess you could only understand if you knew the full context of what's going on in my world.

"All the bottled up rejection, failures and unachieved goals over the last 10 years in music really piles up.

"It's real, and I can not longer hide it behind a smile," he said.

Harts thanks those who supported him and those who called him out for the outburst.

"But to me, it was definitely a fitting climax / anti-climax to what just MAY be my last major music festival."

Harts' latest single is called Ain't Nothing on Me.