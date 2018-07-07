British India headlines Guitar Festival

AUSSIE chart-topping alt-rockers British India will headline the second Byron Bay Guitar Festival.

British India are celebrating their 10th year and sixth album Forgetting the Future will be joined by the prolific and powerful force that is Ash Grunwald, bringing his reputation as a live act not to be missed.

Representing female rock, Dallas Frasca's hot thumping live show will knock Byron's socks off.

Byron Bay Brewery will enjoy musical treats with 'riff-rocking blues kings' The Fumes, local legend Jeff Martin (from The Tea Party), the powerful Hussy Hicks, Australian blues guitar master Lloyd Spiegel and Melbourne acoustic duo Opal Ocean.

Returning from last year are The Jimi Hendrix Show with Steve Edmonds, special appearances from Byron Bay High School students, amongst other acts.

Produced by Byron Music, the event features 29 live performances on two stages, as well as a Guitar Market, showcasing instruments and craftsmanship from some of the world's favourite manufacturers, including Fender, VOX, Yamaha and more.

At the Byron Bay Brewery on Saturday and Sunday, October 6 and 7. For details visit byronbayguitarfestival.com.