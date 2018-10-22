Menu
Login
News

Couple ‘held hostage’ after wedding

by Brittany Vonow
22nd Oct 2018 1:03 PM

A BRITISH couple claim they were held hostage at an Italian wedding venue until they handed over £3500 ($AU6400) to pay for minor damage caused by sparklers.

Rosie and Jack Deverson, 24, say they were locked behind iron gates and held to ransom for four hours over the damage to the plastic marquee.

The damage had been caused when Jack, from Folkstone, Kent, lit some sparklers for the guests at Rose's cousin's wedding near Sorrento in Italy.

But as the small flame got closer to his skin, he panicked and threw them over the balcony, scorching the marquee below.

The couple returned to the venue the next day but said the gates were locked behind them.

Rose told The Daily Star: "They made us sign documents which said we were solely responsible for the damage.

"We were completely intimidated and we would not have been able to leave without paying 4000 euros ($6.4k) there and then."

She said she was forced to take out a loan via her smartphone to pay for the damage before being allowed to leave.

Rosie, an office manager, said she was convinced the pair would not be able to leave the venue when the confrontation unfolded after the August wedding.

The young woman added: "I made the payment on their card machine. I felt terrified. I've now got a loan that will take me two years to pay off."

The couple said the total bill had been estimated to be £8000 ($13,000) - and that they had been warned to expect a bill for the rest of the amount when they returned home.

They have since contacted a solicitor and local police.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Related Items

bride britian editors picks wedding

Top Stories

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Man killed by lightning in NSW

    Weather A MAN has been killed by lightning at a racecourse in central western NSW as storms hit the state.

    Fatal crash sparks safety plea

    Fatal crash sparks safety plea

    News A resident is pleading for safety works following a fatal crash

    Help support the creativity of our local kids

    Help support the creativity of our local kids

    News GET ready for the film festival of epic proportions

    Enjoy a party in the park

    Enjoy a party in the park

    News ENJOY a picnic in the park this weekend

    Local Partners