Menu
Login
Breaking

Counter terror police raid Brisbane home

30th Jun 2018 9:24 AM

 

A HOUSE has been raided by counter terrorism police south of Brisbane.

A man in his 20s has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police, Nine News reports.

An Australian Federal Police spokesperson said the Brisbane Joint Counter Terrorism Team conducted an operation at Kuraby, 20 minutes south of the Brisbane CBD, but would not provide further detail.

"There is no current risk to the community related to this matter," the spokesperson said.

"No further comment can be made as the matter is ongoing."

The AFP is expected to issue a statement later today.

More to come

brisbane crime editors picks police terror

Top Stories

    All Rhodes lead to Bangalow

    All Rhodes lead to Bangalow

    Whats On POPULAR NZ-born baritone Teddy Tahu Rhodes will headline this year's Bangalow Music Festival.

    • 30th Jun 2018 9:30 AM
    Angry Aussies stuck in Bali get relief flights

    Angry Aussies stuck in Bali get relief flights

    News Mt Agung: Scheduled flights begin to resume, passengers get relief

    Desperately seeking a vision

    Desperately seeking a vision

    News Community forum looks into Byron's future

    Warning of CBD flooding danger from West Byron.

    Warning of CBD flooding danger from West Byron.

    News Byron CBD flood danger from West Byron

    Local Partners