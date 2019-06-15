Menu
Login
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
A fire at a school in Upper Mount Gravatt is being treated as suspicious.
Crime

Brisbane school block engulfed in flames

by Natalie Bochenski
15th Jun 2019 9:29 AM

A Brisbane primary school has been declared a crime scene after a fire ripped through one of its buildings overnight.

Emergency services were called to the school in Upper Mt Gravatt at 7.15pm on Friday after reports of a blaze.

No one was injured in the fire, but the building was significantly damaged.

Police investigators returned to the school on Saturday morning to search for evidence of the cause of the fire, which is believed to have been deliberately lit.

brisbane school education fire investigation suspicious fire

Top Stories

    OPINION: Greens are getting on with it

    OPINION: Greens are getting on with it

    News BALLINA MP Tamara Smith gives a glimpse inside the workings of state parliament so far this term.

    OPINION: Engagement is the great gift of Byron Shire

    OPINION: Engagement is the great gift of Byron Shire

    News Community engagement fires up Byron mayor

    Bruns keeps up anti-paid parking push

    Bruns keeps up anti-paid parking push

    News Bruns Chamber rejects need for parking fees

    A lifetime's achievements

    A lifetime's achievements

    News Local champ set for big seson of surfing.