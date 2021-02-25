Brisbane preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

Brisbane has been named preferred candidate by the International Olympic Committee to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

Games powerbrokers have gathered to decide on Queensland's push to be named the top choice.

"Today, the International Olympic Committee Executive Board received a report by the Future Host Commission," IOC president Thomas Bach said at a press conference on Thursday morning.

"The commission recommended to enter into a targeted dialogue with Brisbane 2032 and the Australian Olympic Committee for the Games of the XXXV Olympiad.

"The Executive Board approved the recommendation unanimously."

Mr Bach said the IOC would now start more detailed discussions with the Brisbane 2032 organisers and the Australian Olympic Committee.

Being named preferred candidate gives Brisbane exclusive access to convince the IOC without competition from other cities and countries, including from competitors in China, the Middle East and Europe.

Intensive behind-the-scenes work has seen Brisbane move fast to secure the headstart, getting southeast Queensland's plan in front of Olympics bosses to capitalise on Queensland and Australia's handling of the COVID crisis.

Securing the Games would create more than 100,000 new jobs and priceless international tourism exposure, bid organisers have told The Courier-Mail, turbocharge the economic recovery from COVID statewide as well as committing governments to a deadline to build and open the roads and rail the southeast needs.

The SEQ Council of Mayors proposed a Games bid to fast-track public transport with a feasibility study which gathered momentum on the back of The Courier-Mail's Future SEQ campaign that warned the southeast risked grinding to a halt as major roads hit peak congestion by the early 2030s as the population grew from 3.5m to 5.5m people.

Under the "New Norm" rules adopted by the Games guardians, white elephant mega-stadiums are out and "legacy" projects like public transport are more important for winning the right to host the Olympics and Paralympics.

Under the new process, the IOC's future host commission headed by Norway's Kristin Kloster Aasen was to report to the Games executive on the Brisbane bid.

Hopes were last night high the Games executive would name Brisbane as the preferred candidate for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, giving us a 12-month exclusive status with the IOC and fence out competition from others countries and cities including Doha, Istanbul, Germany, China and Indonesia, who have all signalled their hunger for the 2032 event.

The Australian Olympic Committee said it was waiting on the IOC meeting which is expected to finish at 2.30am Queensland time.

"The Brisbane, Queensland candidature is following the process approved by IOC Members in Session in 2019," an AOC spokesman said.

"We are aware that the IOC Executive Board will receive presentations from a number of Commissions at its meeting tonight, including the Future Host Commission.

"We are not privy to that presentation but look forward to any advice in due course."

Queensland's bid, formally lodged in September, 2019, by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, would see the Games held predominantly in southeast Queensland.

"We will wait to hear what the IOC's announcement is," a spokesman for the Premier said.

"This is just another step in the process - a positive one - but just another step.

"Ultimately our success depends on the support of all levels of government especially the federal government."

Queensland Tourism Industry Council CEO Daniel Gschwind said the Olympics had the potential to energise the entire state.

"It would energise not just the tourism industry but it would energise the whole of Queensland," he said.

"It would make Queensland a better state, not just for those three weeks, but in the lead-up and long into the future."

Mr Gschwind said the 2032 Olympics could do for Brisbane what Sydney 2000 did for the Harbour City.

"The legacy benefits are enormous," he said.

"People all over the world still talk very fondly of Sydney because of the 2000 Olympics. "Sydney did it extremely well and the brand enhancement and recognition that came from their Olympics was absolutely a shining legacy that Brisbane could seek to emulate.

"Not every host city has got it right over the years, but with still eleven years to go there is a lot of time to get it right."

In December 2019, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Queensland was going for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, won over by projections showing billions of dollars extra would pour into the state economy and create another 129,000 jobs on the back of the Games.

The government's value proposition analysis showed 10,000 jobs predicted from tourism in the games year alone, with half of all international games tourists tipped to visit regional Queensland providing a $10 billion uplift to the regional economy.

Speaking for the original Games bid proponents the SEQ Council of Mayors, Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the hearing was a massive vote of confidence in the region but cautioned it could still fail if it did not meet transport requirements.

"When we started this journey almost six years ago to the day, many people were sceptical," Cr Schrinner said.

"Today is not the time however, to get overexcited, as there is still plenty of work to be done.

"We started this journey to accelerate investment in critical transport infrastructure for our region's future, and we look forward to working with the Commonwealth and State to ensure this happens."

Sunshine Coast MP Ted O'Brien, who represents Prime Minister Scott Morrison on the bid committee, said securing the Games would offer a massive economic boost that would start a decade ahead of 2032.

"Gone are the days when a host needs to change itself to fit an Olympic Games, instead it's now the Olympic Games that change to fit the host.

"The days of white elephants are gone and in its place is the use of existing assets and any new assets can only come due to a genuine community need.

"This doesn't mean there won't be infrastructure legacy from the Games, it simply guarantees that new infrastructure will only be built if it satisfies a future need.

'There's no doubt we need infrastructure to keep ahead of the population curve and what an Olympic Games would offer is an opportunity to accelerate its delivery, and attract investment into the region.

"The Games don't just offer two-weeks of a sporting spectacular, but two-decades of benefits for the whole of Queensland.

"And those benefits would start to flow immediately if the IOC were to announce we're to host 2032.

'If South East Queensland is chosen this year to host the 2032 Games, it will come as an enormous shot in the arm for our economy as we're recovering from the pandemic.

"For Queensland, I believe it's more about the legacy of the Games than the Games themselves, and in this case the legacy would start a decade before the Opening Ceremony.

'We're not there yet. The race for the honour of hosting the 2032 Games is a long one, but the prize is now in sight, so let's get on with it and win for all Queenslanders."

Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson said the Olympic and Paralympic Games were a chance to supercharge the southeast and Queensland's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The SEQ Mayors embarked on this journey to accelerate infrastructure investment, boost job creation, and attract tourism and investment to South East Queensland," Cr Jamieson said.

"These economic drivers, partnered with the International Olympic Committee's ongoing cost reforms, make the 2032 Games a compelling proposition for Queensland.

"We have always seen the potential to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games as a means to open up a wealth of opportunities for Queensland through pre-Games training, business and procurement opportunities, tourism and global exposure."

