Cancer diagnosis: ‘She wants her daughter to remember her’

Young mother Tara Johnston has been given months to live. Her family are fundraising to get her into a trial.

YOUNG mother Tara Johnston has one wish - to live long enough so that her two-year-old daughter can remember her.

Mrs Johnston, 32, was diagnosed in November last year with a rare non-genetic breast cancer and over the past year has undergone several rounds of chemotherapy, a mastectomy and radiation.

The terminally-ill Mount Gravatt mother has been given just months to live and is now focused on living as long as she can so her daughter Indigo can remember her.

Tara Johnston with her daughter Indigo and husband Chris Hastings.

Her family are frantically trying to raise $200,000 to get her into a genomic sequencing of tumour cells trial.

"In order for Tara to be accepted into a trial, she needs to have the money ready," her sister-in-law Ashleigh Hassell said.

"These trails can cost up to $200,000 and more, and her little family will be expected to drop everything fly to where ever in the world this trial is at the drop of a hat."

Ms Hassell said she has emailed "thousands of businesses" and Mrs Johnston's parents were even thinking about selling their family home in order to raise the money.

She said so far they had rallied $40,000 - but still had a long way to go.

"I don't know if there's a cure at this point but I think she would be happy to give herself a couple more years so her daughter can know who she is," she said.

Ms Hassell said she is the "sister that I never had".

"She is the most beautiful person I've ever met inside and out so if anyone can help it would be great," she said.

Ms Hassell is also holding a Pink High Tea Fundraiser next month to help boost funds.

The Breast Brunch will be held on October 21 at 9.30am at 24 Mercury Dr, Bethania.

If you cannot make the brunch, donations can be made online at: gf.me/u/kfi7fc.