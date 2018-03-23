Brisbane gets world's best for darts showdown

DARTS: World champion Rob Cross and world No.1 Michael van Gerwen will be the headline acts when the PDC World Series of Darts comes to Brisbane for the first time in August.

Cross, like Brisbane, is on debut in the World Series tour, which also stops off in Auckland and Melbourne.

The 28-year-old former electrician, nicknamed Voltage, will look to add some spark to the series, which is in its fifth year.

Cross defeated Phil Taylor in the World Championships in January to complete a whirlwind rise to the top.

He also beat van Gerwen, who has won 11 World Series crowns, in a classic semi-final at Alexandra Palace and the two will square off again during the visit by the World Series to the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre from August 17-19.

Brisbane, which replaces Perth on the tour, gets the chance to play host because of the success of a recent exhibition tournament won by Taylor.

World No.3 Cross will be joined here by world No.2 Peter Wright, the current German Masters champion.

Five-time World Series champion Gary Anderson, who won the UK Open last month, will look to add to his haul but will have to hold off the challenge from Australia's best too.

World No.8 Simon Whitlock will head that challenge, while Auckland Masters champion Kyle Anderson will also want to have a good series and back up from winning his first TV tournament last year.

Rising star Corey Cadby, who lost to Anderson in the recent UK Open final, will also want to go one better than his runner-up finish to countryman Anderson in Auckland last year.

One more player from the PDC Tour is yet to be announced and those eight players will take on qualifiers from Australia and New Zealand at all three events in the Southern Hemisphere.

Mark Algie, Director Events and Custom Media from News Corp Australia, the promoter of the World Series in Oceania, said it was great to see the world's best players in Australia and New Zealand and he was expecting sell-out crowds for the whole series.

"We are very excited about the PDC's decision to schedule an event in Brisbane," Algie said.

"It is the first time the World Series has come to the city and it is fantastic news for Queensland.

"Having this kind of event in Brisbane is a coup and I am sure it will be well supported by fans.''

The World Series of Darts will be at the Trusts Arena in Auckland from August 3-5 before heading to Melbourne's HiSense Arena from August 10-12.

The Brisbane event will run from August 17-19.

Tickets for all three events go on sale at Tickettek on Friday, March 23 at 5pm (AEDT). More details from www.pdc.tv.