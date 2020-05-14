Deal brings firm back from the brink

The collapse of Virgin Australia sent a shudder through one of its food suppliers but that company is now back on track.

The collapse of Virgin Australia sent a shudder through one of its food suppliers but that company is now back on track.

BRISBANE-based food supplier Do Good Labs has got its wings back.

The company, started in early 2019 by brothers David and Daniel Rifkin, came to a screeching halt earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic grounded its major client Virgin Australia.

Now, Do Good Labs has done a deal to supply its signature brekky energy bars through 685 Coles Express sites and Coles online from next week, followed by more than 820 Coles supermarkets across the country.

The collapse of Virgin Australia has been a huge blow to the brothers who had supplied a range of 15 items to the airline.

Brothers David and Daniel Rifkin from Do Good Labs have struck a deal with Coles. Picture: Renae Droop/RDW Photography

The Rifkins hope their brekky bars will now fly off the shelves at Coles, opening the door for them to expand their product range with the retail giant.

"Right now, Coles is helping us keep the lights on," David Rifkin said.

"If it wasn't for Coles, our business would not have survived this global pandemic - it's as simple as that."

Over the past two months, Coles has partnered with more than 95 new food and drink suppliers, including some like Do Good Labs which have been directly impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

Coles general manager for grocery Leanne White said Coles was delighted to support the small family business, which was experiencing a lot of uncertainty in extraordinary circumstances.

"We know so many small businesses are particularly doing it tough right now," she said.

Daniel Rifkin, a pharmacist, said he is also pleased Do Good Labs can continue to provide mental health awareness.

"We are excited to continue our mission to improve mental health and inspire togetherness in Australia," Dr Rifkin said. "Our packaging includes positive affirmations and encourages random acts of kindness."

Do Good Labs will donate 50¢ from every box of four bars to Beyond Blue to help the charity with its vital work in the current health crisis.

Originally published as Brisbane firm back from the brink