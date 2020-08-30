Early childhood centre closed after ‘confirmed case’ visit

A Brisbane childhood centre facility has been forced to close its doors after a COVID-19 positive case visited the centre while infectious.

Staff members and parents whose kids attend Fig Tree Pocket Early Childhood Centre and Preschool received a letter from the Queensland Government on Saturday confirming a person with confirmed coronavirus was at the childhood centre on Friday, August 21.

"The person was not aware that they had COVID-19 infection while they were at the centre," the letter read.

The letter sent to staff and parents at Fig Tree Pocket Early Childhood Centre and Preschool. Source: Facebook

"Please ensure all staff members and children who attended the childcare centre on 21 August 2020 remain at home unit contacted by MNPHU. (Metro North Public Health Unit)

"Staff members and parents/carers of children who attended the centre on 21 August 2020 will be followed up by public health staff and quarantine notices will be issued to all those who were at the facility on that day.

"The follow up will occur over coming days, due to the large number of staff members and children who require follow up."

The news comes after Queensland recorded four new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of active cases to 24.

The Fig Tree Pocket Early Childhood Centre and Preschool will be closed for at least one week, the earliest expected opening is Monday, September 7 at this point.

Staff, parents and children who attended the childhood centre on Friday, 21 August are being urged to get tested. Photographer: Liam Kidston

Staff, parents and children have been urged to attend the clinic at the centre rather than arranging testing through other providers.

The childhood centre is arranging a video conference for staff and parents to provide further information and answer any questions.

The likely time of the meeting will be 12:30pm today.

Health officials are due to hold a press conference later this morning with an update.