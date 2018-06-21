Menu
Aerial shots of the drama unfolding on the tarmac at Brisbane Airport. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
News

Fumes force Tigerair flight turnaround

by Jacob Miley
21st Jun 2018 3:54 PM

A PLANE has landed in Brisbane airport after reports of fumes in the cabin.

The Tigerair Flight from Sydney bound for Cairns landed safely in Brisbane about 2.45pm, a Brisbane Airport spokeswoman said.

Three patients are being assessed for minor symptoms after reportedly being affected by fumes on a flight around 2.10pm, a Queensland Ambulance spokesman said.

 

Fire crews are on scene and are conducting atmospheric tests to determine the cause of the fumes.

A Tigerair spokeswoman said the flight TT680 landed safely in Brisbane.

"In accordance with standard operating procedures, the Captain made the decision to divert to Brisbane as a precautionary measure after an unusual odour was detected in the front section of the cabin," the spokeswoman said in a statement.

The flight was met by ambulances and fire crews on the tarmac. Picture: 7 News Brisbane
"The aircraft was met on arrival by emergency services as a precautionary measure and all passengers and crew are safely disembarking the aircraft at the gate.

"Engineers are currently investigating the potential cause. All customers will be re-accommodated on to alternative services as soon as possible.

"The safety and wellbeing of our customers and team members is always our highest priority."

More to come.

brisbane airport editors picks tigerair

