Bringing out the Bad Boy big guns for fundraiser

ONE of the local stars of Cancer Councils Stars of Byron Shire- Dance For Cancer, Kim Dowling is bringing out the the big guns to raise money for the Cancer Council of NSW.

Well known as the owner of the Ocean Shore Tavern, Kim will be teaming up with Andrew Spice from the Ocean Shores Country Country Club to bring Bad Boys Australia and their Bad Boys XXL show to the Country Club from 7pm this Saturday night.

Its all part of Kim's fund raising efforts for the Dance for Cancer.

"I will shaking my booty as well as any late 80's aerobics instructor can, in a hip hop routine for the Dance for Cancer," she said.

The fund raiser has extra meaning for Kim as her father is currently dealing with cancer.

"I am going to do my best to raise some serious money for research and services," she said.

"To do this I needed a bigger venue and Andrew and the team at the Country Club have been absolute legends to help me host the Bad Boys."

Badboys Australia is one of Australia's most successful and famous male revues and according to their website the Bad Boys specialise in fulfilling every girls fantasy and desire with style, ensuring every moment is everlasting.

A night with the Badboys is a night to never be forgotten.

Cost is $35 or VIP $45 (for front row seats).

For bookings contact the Ocean Shores Country Club on: 6680 1008 or the Ocean Shores Tavern on 6680 3222 or at: https://events.ticket booth.com.au/event/ oceanshores