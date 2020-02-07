‘Brilliant’ way mum hides snacks from teen son

The mum’s simple but genius solution was applauded by others. Picture: Facebook

SOMETIMES the best hiding spot is in plain sight.

A mum has shared the hilarious way she hides sweet treats from her son - and it's so simple you will be wondering why you hadn't thought of it before.

Posting in the Mums Who Organise Facebook group, the woman shared the "genius" solution she had come up with to stop her son from eating her chocolate.

Sharing a picture inside her freezer, the mum wrote: "Hidden in plain sight. Inside the mixed berries packet is chocolate. Hidden so my 16yo son can't find it and gorge himself stupid."

Other mums were quick to praise her rather crafty idea, writing that they were "stealing this" and implementing in their own home.

"Oh I love it. Have made note to self. My kids would never go into the mixed berry packet," one wrote.

"That's brilliant. I hide my chocolate everywhere so my 14-year-old son won't find it," another added. "I'm trying this one now. I need to find what he won't eat so I can hide it in there."

Another praised the "great idea" writing: "My stepson has a midnight/early hours of the morning junk food habit and he's found all of my hiding places in the fridge and freezer. He doesn't like healthy food (being 14) so he won't think to look in there."

Meanwhile others shared their stories of how they hid chocolate from their, ahem, much-loved family members.

"My treats get stashed inside our electric frypan at the back of the pots shelf. Have used this method for years nobody else goes near that thing," one crafty mum wrote.

Another offered up her secret spot, writing: "A bar of chocolate also fits under the tupperware cheese storer."

"My mother hid non-perishable food under my brother's bed," one person wrote, while another person said: "I had a friend who used to label ice cream container 'sauerkraut' and in her treats would go … never found."

If I was Stacey Lowe I’d be upset too — there’s a whole block of untouched Cadbury chocolate in there!

'I'D BURN THE HOUSE DOWN': OUTRAGE OVER MAN'S FRIDGE SAFE

This mum's method is less extreme than the one UK man took last September to keep his fiancee away from his precious chocolate.

Sharing two pictures of their fridge, Stacey Lowe revealed her fiance Dave Williams had taken to locking his junk food supplies in a plastic safe only he couls access.

Adding to the indignity, the box is see-through, meaning she can see all the treats inside.

"So this is what it has come too! (sic) You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens!" Ms Lowe wrote on Facebook.

"Dave goes and buys a f**kin fridge safe because he's an a**ehole and doesn't want to share his chocolate with me anymore! Anyone want him? Surely this is break-up material right? Pr**k!"

Ms Lowe's post has since been shared more than 53,000 times, with more than 101,000 people commenting on her fiance's "cruel" and "definitely a deal breaker" move to preserve his sweet treats.

"I'd burn the house down," one person wrote, while another added they would "smash that sh*t wide open" using a bat.

"Why would anyone do this to their spouse?" one person asked.

Others recommended Ms Lowe take revenge by taking the safe box out of the fridge.

"Sit the box out in a warm sunny spot … tell him where it is when he goes to the fridge for it," one person said.