TASTY TREATS: Sweet Valley Bakery owner Drew Odgen, with a variety of gluten free products. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Food & Entertainment

Baker allergic to his own bread cooks up brilliant solution

Ali Kuchel
1st Jul 2020 1:30 PM | Updated: 1:43 PM
A BAKER who is allergic to his own products has developed a variety of sweet and savoury treats for people with food allergies.

Drew Ogden, who owns Sweet Valley Bakery in Laidley, is allergic to yeast, which makes him sick if he eats it.

It led him to develop a variety of artesian breads, using a home-brewed yeast culture, for those with similar allergies.

He has also developed a range of gluten free products - including pies, sausage rolls and bread - for those who can't eat gluten.

 

Low gluten biscuits from Sweet Valley Bakery at Laidley. PHOTO: Facebook
"We started the gluten free about eight months ago, and to start with I didn't think there was a market," Mr Ogden said.

"I did the tarts first, and when I started doing the pies and sausage rolls it took off."

Unfortunately, because the gluten free products are made on site at the bakery, they have to be labelled "low gluten".

But the bakery staff have strict cleaning and baking routines to ensure there's minimal contamination.

"If we do gluten free, we either do it very first in the morning when the store is cleaned, or we do it at the end of the day when we do a huge clean up," Mr Ogden said.

The Ogden family have owned Sweet Valley Bakery for about two years.

As self-confessed "perfectionist", it took Mr Ogden about two months to develop a gluten free pastry he was satisfied with.

 

The guru’s at Sweet Valley Bakery – Dakota Ogden Drew and Xavier Ogden. PHOTO: ALI KUCHEL
Creating the pastry takes plenty of "moulding and pressing" due to the rice flour's difficult texture.

With the texture right, the skill has been passed along to the store's apprentice bakers.

"We've got to the point where everything in the bakery is made by the bakery," Mr Ogden said.

"We don't buy anything pre-made - all the guys out the back are taught how to make everything."

Mr Ogden's next plan is to create a range of "higher-class" gluten free sweets for customers.

"We do bickies, but there's a death by chocolate I want to try," he said.

"It's the higher-class sweet, so customers aren't just having a tart or a pie, they're enjoying something different."

Gatton Star

