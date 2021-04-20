Menu
A composite image of meteors in the Lyrid shower over the US state of New Mexico in 2012. Picture: NASA
News

Bright flashes, ‘fireballs’ expected in our skies this week

Aisling Brennan
20th Apr 2021 11:30 AM
Many Northern Rivers residents reported seeing a bright flash through the night sky on Monday.

The suspected meteorite was spotted by many from Ballina all the way to the Gold Coast, according to multiple social media posts.

People were posting that they had seen "bright flashes" or a "massive fireball" in the night sky, with sightings in Ballina, Suffolk Park and as far north as Tugun.

 

It's understood that the meteorite could be just the start of a spectacular show this week, with the 2021 Lyrid meteor shower active from April 14-30.

The shower is expected to be the most impressive to the naked eye at 11pm on April 22.

The annual show is named after the Lyra constellation and occurs when Earth's orbit crosses with the orbit of the comet Thatcher.

>>>Meteor Shower to light up the sky

Did you spot the bright light in the sky this week? Email northernstar@news.com.au

 

