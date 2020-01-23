Menu
Bridget McKenzie expected to resign

23rd Jan 2020 12:44 PM


Bridget McKenzie is expected to resign from her role as agriculture minister as early as Friday afternoon, according to reports.

Political journalists including Sky News political editor Andrew Clennell and The Australian columnist Peter van Onselen are both reporting that Ms McKenzie is expected to leave her frontbench position.

 

 

 

 

Labor is calling for Ms McKenzie's resignation after her handling of a $100 million sports grant program while she was sports minister.

However, 7News is reporting that Ms McKenzie's office said the minister would not be resigning and was confident that there had not been a breach of ministerial standards.

Ms McKenzie, who is also Nationals deputy leader, is facing an investigation into whether she breached ministerial standards as part of a sporting grants scandal.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has asked his department head Philip Gaetjens to look at a $36,000 grant Senator McKenzie awarded to a shooting club of which she was a member.

The former sports minister didn't disclose the membership on her register of interests.

A spokeswoman said a declaration was unnecessary because it was a gift worth less than $300.

Mr Gaetjens will also take a broader look at the controversial program the grant was awarded under after a damning auditor-general's report found most of the $100 million was spent in marginal seats.

The audit found Senator McKenzie ignored Sport Australia's advice on which organisations should get grants, with 73 per cent of the projects not recommended by the agency.

 

Minister for Agriculture Bridget McKenzie and Prime Minister Scott Morrison speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Picture: Marc Tewksbury/AAP
In a statement, the prime minister's office said Mr Morrison had referred the grants program to Mr Gaetjens on Friday.

"The prime minister is awaiting the secretary's advice and will continue to follow due process. The matters raised in the media today have also been referred," a spokesman said.

Labor has accused the prime minister of showing a complete lack of leadership by flicking the investigation off to the public service.

"It's his minister, it's his ministerial standards," shadow attorney-general Mark Dreyfus told the ABC.

"Bridget McKenzie should have resigned days ago, and if she won't resign Mr Morrison needs to sack her. We already know all that any real leader should need to know in sacking this minister.

"The only reason she has lasted as long as she has is that Mr Morrison and his cabinet are all up to their necks in this."

The Greens argue the "sports rorts" scandal shows the need for a national anti-corruption commission.

"It becomes clearer by the day as to why the Liberals don't want a federal anti-corruption watchdog," Greens MP Adam Bandt said.

"Maybe Scott Morrison is getting ready to throw Bridget McKenzie under a bus even though it was all hatched in Scott Morrison's office."

The pressure on Senator McKenzie intensified after it emerged she awarded $36,000 to the Wangaratta Clay Target Club in February 2019.

"Round-two funding became available in December 2018 at MYEFO and funding decisions were made from that time," Senator McKenzie's spokeswoman said.

Attorney-General Christian Porter, who is looking at legal questions raised by the auditor-general, defended having ministerial oversight on grant programs.

"What I fundamentally don't accept is that ministers should not be involved in final approval for projects. That's their job," he told 6PR radio.

 

- with AAP

