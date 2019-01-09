Bridezilla's ‘aggressive’ wedding invite slammed

This bride’s wedding invitation has been ridiculed after it was leaked online. Picture: Supplied

A BRIDE is being slammed after her "aggressive" two page save-the-date was leaked online.

On it, the "bridezilla" abruptly informs her wedding guests that her future nuptials will be held overseas, though she doesn't know where yet, and casually asks everyone to start "saving your pennies now" as the big day will be sure to set them back around $5,000.

In a post on Facebook that labelled the take on the formal wedding tradition "aggressive", streams of people aired their grievances.

A bride has been slammed for her 'aggressive' save-the-date invite, which has been leaked online.

"I think this is an invitation to be murdered," one person wrote on the post.

"She might not even need a venue after those 'save the dates', as it might just be her and the hubby," another pointed out.

"These people really do not want anyone at their wedding," someone else agreed.

Among the unreasonable list of requirements for attending the overseas wedding also included asking guests to take at least two weeks off and commit to two to three days of wedding festivities.

The bride also dictated that she would not reveal the venue, date or destination until after they had RSVPs to confirm their numbers.

"Once we receive everyone's save-the-dates back and know how many people are willing to make the journey ahead, we will begin finding a venue and send out the invitations," she wrote.

The two page document had a long list of requirements for potential guests, including taking two weeks off work and saving $5,000.

The document - titled "Things To Keep In Mind Before You Say Yes" - has angered others because of its terrible grammar, with many calling out the bride for ignoring the purpose of a tradition save-the-date.

"Has anyone started counting the grammar/spelling mistakes?" one irritated user commented.

Another declared they would decline purely on the typos alone: "So many spelling errors, it's a no from me."

However there were some that saw the thought behind the unusual document.

"It is a good idea in theory but they didn't execute it very well," one said.

Some even credited her for "being mindful".

