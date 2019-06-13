Brekky club calls for volunteers

BRUNSWICK Heads Public School is determined that no student will start their day on an empty stomach.

A new Breakfast Club is starting soon and the school is calling for community volunteers to help out.

"We have a fantastic pool of parent volunteers but the before-school time is not a great one for parents helping out as they are busy with their own children,” relieving principal Melanie Currie, who sings the praises of the school's other non-parent volunteers, including canteen co-ordinator Lyn Wark, said.

The Breakfast Club is planned to run five days a week, from 8-9am.

"We are looking for volunteers to help distribute the food,” parent co-ordinator Tahlia Loughnan said.

"The aim is that students will be relatively self-sufficient but we need someone there to welcome the children and help out the little ones.”

The club will be run on a no-questions, no-judgement basis.

"We anticipate that the excitement will bring lots ofkids into the club when itfirst starts,” Ms Currie said.

"Over time, those who need breakfast will know it is there.”

All involved are keen to see what the flow-on effects of the club might be. Research shows that a healthy breakfast is key to maintaining concentration in class and energy for the playground.

Ms Currie is also hopeful the healthy options on offerwill be appealing forchildren who are tendingto eat high-sugar breakfasts.

The food for the Breakfast Club will be generously provided by Mullum Foodbox.

"We are so grateful to Gil Lomath from the volunteer- run service for prompting us to think about starting a Breakfast Club,” Ms Currie said.

Working with Children Checks can be applied for through Service NSW at no cost. To get involved phone Tahlia Loughnan on 0490132499 or email tahliajean21@gmail.com.