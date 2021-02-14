Breast screening made easier as van rolls through region

The BreastScreen NSW mobile screening van is travelling around the Northern Rivers this month.

The van is currently in Mullumbimby until February 16, when it will move to Brunswick Heads, remaining there until February 25.

BreastScreen NSW provides free mammograms to eligible women aged between 50 and 74 across the State.

BreastScreen NSW is taking all necessary measures in relation to COVID-19 (coronavirus), to protect women, staff and the wider community. This includes:

• Pre-screening questions around personal health and travel

• Limiting the number of people in the clinic/van

• Practising social distancing and providing hand sanitiser

• A minimal contact check-in process

• Additional cleaning of equipment and commonly used surfaces.

Jane Walsh, Director BreastScreen NSW for North Coast, said a screening mammogram is one of the most important things women aged 50-74 can do for their health.

"Detecting breast cancer early increases your chance of survival while reducing the likelihood of invasive treatment, such as mastectomy or chemotherapy," she said.

"Around 90 per cent of women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history.

"This is why breast cancer screening is so important for all eligible women."

Ms Walsh said having a BreastScreen NSW van in Mullumbimby and Brunswick Heads makes it easier for women living in these locations, in Ocean Shores and surrounding areas to attend their recommended two yearly screening.

"Bringing these vital services to these locations mean more local women can be screened. Life gets busy and we want women to make their health a priority," she said.

The service is free and there's no referral needed.

To book a mammogram with BreastScreen NSW, call 13 20 50 or visit book.breastscreen.nsw.gov.au.