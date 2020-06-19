Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
News

Rescuers try to free whale caught in shark nets

by Brianna Morris-Grant
19th Jun 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE is underway off Main Beach this afternoon after at least one whale became caught up in shark nets.

Divers in the area have reported seeing two whales caught off Marina Mirage and a crew from Sea World has now been tasked with the rescue.

Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter
Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter

A nearby resident who captured photos of the ongoing rescue said he had noticed multiple whales in the area.

"I saw the whale was caught up in the bouys about 150m off the sand," he said.

"I was on my balcony overlooking the water and saw a couple of whales messing around. One got a bit closer to the bouys and the others were circling it."

Originally published as BREAKING: Whale caught in nets off Coast

shark nets whale wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grass is greener? Cannabis advocate may leave Nimbin

        premium_icon Grass is greener? Cannabis advocate may leave Nimbin

        News It is hard to imagine Michael Balderstone living anywhere else, but there’s a very good reason why he would leave the village of Nimbin.

        Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        premium_icon Live music set to relaunch on the North Coast in November

        Music Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo and Paul Kelly to hit the stage

        Cheap flights: Qantas and Jetstar launch massive sale

        Cheap flights: Qantas and Jetstar launch massive sale

        Travel Budget airline Jetstar has released 10,000 one-way fares

        How NSW is paying the price for Victoria on coronavirus

        premium_icon How NSW is paying the price for Victoria on coronavirus

        News A leading scientist says Victoria “went too far” with its measures