Light plane crash claims lives of two men

UPDATE 11.31am:

FORENSIC crash investigators have arrived at the scene of the fatal light plane crash at Captain Creek.

The plane crashed at the end of a runway at Round Hill Rd about 7am this morning, killing the two men on board.

Multiple police crews remain at the scene with officers from the forensic crash unit.

The forensic crash unit will investigate the cause of the crash and prepare a report for the Coroner.

Earlier 10.38am:

Two men involved in a light plane crash this morning have died.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly before 7am.

More to come.



Earlier 9.35am:



TWO men have suffered critical injuries after a plane crash at Captain Creek earlier this morning.

Emergency services remain at the scene at Round Hill Rd after the light plane crash was reported at 6.59am.

Paramedics and critical care paramedics have assessed two men with critical injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was concern for two patients.

More to come.