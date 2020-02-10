Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
A man has been killed in a truck accident in the Tweed.
News

BREAKING: Tragedy on M1 on the North Coast

Jessica Lamb
by
10th Feb 2020 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been killed in an accident involving a semi-trailer in the Tweed.

Chief Inspector Luke Arthurs confirmed the crash involving the pedestrian and truck on the Pacific Mwy at Cudgera Creek happened about 7.10am.

The accident was about 1km north of Cudgera Creek Rd.

Paramedics initially attended the scene as well as the SES, but police said nothing could be done to save the man.

The north-bound lane on the M1 is currently closed and NSW's Transport Management Centre are helping to direct traffic off at Cudgera Creek Rd.

Police say investigations into the cause of the crash are continuing.

More to come.

fatal crash twdbreaking twdemergency twdnews twdpolice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

        premium_icon Bundjalung man’s big role in national burning plan

        News AFTER recent bushfires, the role of traditional cultural burning practices have become a point of interest for communities and the government at all levels.

        Get your breasts checked, it’s free

        premium_icon Get your breasts checked, it’s free

        News WOMEN on the North Coast can access a mammogram scan from a van this week.

        Torrential rain, floods and fallen trees cause train chaos

        Torrential rain, floods and fallen trees cause train chaos

        Weather Flood warnings as NSW hit by hundreds of millimetres of rain.

        ROAD CLOSURES: Heavy rain continues to impact roads

        ROAD CLOSURES: Heavy rain continues to impact roads

        News A number of roads across the region have been affected