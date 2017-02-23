Surfer escapes life-threatening injury

UPDATE, 1.47pm: A SURFER who was injured at Wategos Beach earlier this afternoon was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After assessment by the rescue helicopter medics, it was decided the man, believed to be in his 30s, would be best treated at Byron Central for his injuries.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene at Wategos Beach, Byron Bay to reports of a man injured in the surf.

It is understood the man had fallen off his surfboard and suffered a head and possible spine injury.

NSW Ambulance Media confirmed paramedics rushed to the beach about 12pm where they treated the man, believed to be in his 30s.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on the scene at a neighbouring football field near the Cavanbah Sports Centre where they are waiting to assess the man.

It is likely the man will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.