News

Surfer escapes life-threatening injury

Claudia Jambor
| 23rd Feb 2017 1:07 PM Updated: 1:48 PM
Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.
Wategos Beach, Byron Bay. Jay Cronan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

UPDATE, 1.47pm: A SURFER who was injured at Wategos Beach earlier this afternoon was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After assessment by the rescue helicopter medics, it was decided the man, believed to be in his 30s, would be best treated at Byron Central for his injuries.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are on the scene at Wategos Beach, Byron Bay to reports of a man injured in the surf.

It is understood the man had fallen off his surfboard and suffered a head and possible spine injury.

NSW Ambulance Media confirmed paramedics rushed to the beach about 12pm where they treated the man, believed to be in his 30s.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on the scene at a neighbouring football field near the Cavanbah Sports Centre where they are waiting to assess the man.

It is likely the man will be flown to Gold Coast University Hospital.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay editors picks northern rivers breaking surfboard surf injury wategoes beach

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Byron Public is chalking up a major milestone

Byron Public is chalking up a major milestone

Who is the oldest living ex-pupil from Byron Public? The school celebrates its 125th anniversary this September and wants you to be part of the celebration.

Surfer escapes life-threatening injury

Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

Rescue chopper called off after surfing accident

Learning from the masters

SHOTOKAN INSTRUCTORS: George Rhodes, 72, chief instructor Jean Boussard, Ben Ruble, Jason Miles and Fabio Quijano.

Free martial arts seminar this weekend in Byron Bay

Aussies Helping Animals deliver hope for horses

HORSE RESCUE: Skyla Critchlow, Jack Sadler, Tesse Ferguson from Byron Bay Equestrian Centre, Sky Bright, Constance Attard founder of Aussies Helping Animals, Marion Mawby, Asha Lee-Winton, Adam Mawby and Nemisis. Both Sky Bright and Nemesis were rescued horses.

NEW animal charity makes its first grant to local horse rescue group

Local Partners

Byron Public is chalking up a major milestone

Who is the oldest living ex-pupil from Byron Public? The school celebrates its 125th anniversary this September and wants you to be part of the celebration.

Boardriders battle but just miss out

MANAGEMENT: Boardriders team manager Danny Wills with Skins surfer Soli Bailey in Newcastle.

Byron battle hard in Newcastle competition

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

WOULD you ever carry your baby and a semi-automatic gun to the shops?

Hodges proud to be part of first channel dedicated to NRL

Justin Hodges is gearing up for his new gig on Fox League.

Footy star hopes to provide a voice for players on new NRL channel

Furious Price wants to quit I'm a Celeb after clash with Keira

Steve Price has threatened to quit the jungle.

Will camp ration clash with Keira cause Steve to call it quits?

Novel with lots of heart

The romance in A Quiet Kind of Thunder was only one of the joys of the book.

Book proves to be a gem with layers

Bliss N Eso announce tribute show for stuntman

Bliss N Eso will play a tribute show at Coolangatta in honour of Johann Ofner. The stuntman died during the filming of the group's Friend Like You film clip earlier this year.

BLISS N Eso to play tribute show to raise funds for killed stuntman

Neil Finn to headline Bluesfest

Neil Finn, of Crowded House fame, will play in Byron Bay with his wife Sharon and their band The Pyjama Club on June 11.

DON'T dream, it's not over, Neil Finn to hit the stage

MOVIE REVIEW: Trainspotting sequel as good as original

Ewen Bremner in a scene from the movie T2: Trainspotting.

Director Danny Boyle proves sequels can be done well.

Rare 1261m2 Block - Location, Elevation, Aspect &amp; Size

8 Pecan Court, Suffolk Park 2481

Residential Land This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we ... Auction Pending...

This spectacular and very special parcel of land is so private we are sure that some of the neighbours don't even know it exists! This elevated 1261m2 block of...

Hinterland Charm Minutes To Bangalow

62 Possum Creek Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 3 $1,450,000 to...

This picturesque and easy care approx. 3 acre property has the unmissable combination of location, multiple living options, and income potential. (1.21Ha). With...

Light, Bright &amp; Modern

45 Orana Road, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $595,000 to...

Ideally located across the road from beautiful Waterlily Park, a few doors down from the golf course, and only 2km from the beach this freshly renovated home is...

MODERN HOME PLUS COTTAGE, VIEWS AND MORE!

311 Booyong Road, Nashua 2479

House 4 3 6 $1,280,000 ...

This property truly has everything you could have on your wish list…. Stunning rural views forever, a spacious renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 living room...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $750,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

Location, Luxury and Income

9/39-41 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $1,600,000 to...

This newly renovated luxurious beachfront apartment fronts directly onto the park and a mere 50 metre walk to the sands of Main Beach. Byron Town Centre, Main...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $945,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Outstanding Commercial Investment in Upmarket Complex

2/59 Centennnial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bay’s popular Arts and Industrial ... $525,000 to...

Situated in an upmarket complex in Byron Bay’s popular Arts and Industrial Estate, this spacious 134m2 commercial building is beautifully appointed with high end...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!