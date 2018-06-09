Menu
Sam Price-purcel murder arrest
News

Second man charged with Sam Price-Purcell's murder

9th Jun 2018 11:23 AM

DETECTIVES have charged a second man over the alleged murder of Sam Price-Purcell.

A 29-year-old Roma man was this morning charged with murder and misconduct with a corpse by detectives from the Homicide Investigation Unit and Ferny Grove Criminal Investigation Branch.

He will appear at the Roma Magistrates Court on Monday, June 11.

The breakthrough follows the charging on Monday of 36-year-old Michael Jay Evans, from Leyburn, with Price-Purcell's murder.

Evans appeared before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court, and will reappear on September 10.

Acting Detective Inspector David Nicoll of the Homicide Group said while the arrests are a significant milestone in the investigation, it remains ongoing.

"The investigation will continue until all those involved in the Sam's murder and disposal of his remains are put before the courts," Acting Detective Inspector Nicoll said.

"Police would like to thank members of the public who have assisted in this investigation. It would not have been solved without them coming forward and speaking with police.

"We again appeal for anyone with information relating to Sam's murder or the location of his remains to contact Crime Stoppers. It is never too late to come forward and no piece of information is too small."

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

