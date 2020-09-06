Man in 70s allegedly struck by car in hit and run

Emergency services were called to a critical accident in Gatton tonight.

A MAN in his 70s has been allegedly struck by a car in Gatton, tonight, in a hit and run.

Queensland police confirmed the man was hit by a car on Old College Road about 7.20pm.

A rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene and forced to land on Gatton State School oval, due to a showjumping carnival at the showgrounds.

The police spokesperson and Queensland Ambulance spokesperson both confirmed the man was in a serious condition.

Queensland Ambulance said the man was airlifted to the PA Hospital.

Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating.