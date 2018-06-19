Menu
Police are responding.
BREAKING: Reports of shooting in Mackay street

Melanie Plane
by
19th Jun 2018 3:42 PM | Updated: 3:50 PM

UPDATE 3.45PM: POLICE have received information the shooting incident actually occurred in Carlyle Street in the Mackay CBD. 

Reports suggest the driver of the white sedan that arrived at Mackay Base Hospital, picked the gunshot wound victim up from Carlyle Street near the butchers

The victim is being treated by Mackay Base Hospital staff and the driver is in custody, speaking with police. 

More to come. 

BREAKING 3.40PM: MULTIPLE police crews are responding to Mackay Base Hospital following reports of a shooting incident.

Initial reports indicate two men have presented at the hospital, one with a gunshot wound to the groin.

Reports suggest the pair arrived in a white sedan and they are now in the emergency department.

It is unclear where the shooting has actually occurred.

More to come.

Mackay Daily Mercury

