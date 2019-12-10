Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Paramedics rush to treat child with ‘significant injuries’ from a wild dog attack in the Central Highlands
Breaking

Child mauled by wild dog rushed to hospital

Melanie Plane
10th Dec 2019 7:01 PM | Updated: 8:49 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 7.20PM: A CHILD mauled by a wild dog at Willows has been transported to Emerald Hospital. 

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson confirmed the girl was in a serious but stable condition. 

The incident occurred at 5.45pm near the Gemfields. 

BREAKING 6PM: QUEENSLAND Ambulance Service paramedics are responding to reports an child has been mauled by a wild dog in the Central Highlands.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed paramedics were responding to Willows, an area about 30 minutes from the Gemfields, to treat a child.

Reports indicate the injured child is an 11-year-old girl and she has suffered significant injuries to her upper arm.

She is reportedly in a vehicle on the side of the road awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

central highlands region dog attack editors pick queensland ambuiance service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

        premium_icon 40C+ days: Region set to swelter through heatwave

        News MUCH of inland NSW is set to swelter through a heatwave early this week with hot 40C+ degree days and very warm 20C+ degree nights.

        Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        premium_icon Byron gets ‘first Australian’ boozy kombucha tasting room

        News A POPULAR fermented probiotic drink is about to get a whole lot more exciting.

        Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        premium_icon Was missing Belgian backpacker last seen near Coffs?

        Crime Witness told police she saw a man 'looking dead' on the side of hwy

        Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

        premium_icon Hazardous seas makes for difficult rescue of surfers

        News Rescue after two missing surfers had not returned to shore