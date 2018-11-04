Menu
Login
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Rockhampton Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police search for missing Rockhampton boy

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
4th Nov 2018 10:51 AM | Updated: 10:57 AM

ROCKHAMPTON Police are seeking urgent public assistance to help locate an 11-year-old boy missing from Allenstown since 4pm Friday, November 2.

The boy told family he intended to go fishing and spend the night at a friend's house and would return home yesterday (Saturday).

The boy was reported missing after failing to return home. Police and family hold concerns for his safety and well-being.

The boy is described as Caucasian, about 120cms tall with a slim build, short dark brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy t-shirt and long camouflage pants.

He was riding a purple pushbike and carrying a fishing rod, tackle box and a dark grey High Sierra backpack.

Anyone who has seen the boy or has any information in relation to his current whereabouts is urged to contact police.

allenstown editors picks missing child queensland police service
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    News THERE are so may great reasons to get involved at the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre

    Byron bowlers triumph

    Byron bowlers triumph

    News Byron Women bowlers self belief rewarded

    Get your parking permit sorted

    Get your parking permit sorted

    News Sort your Byron Shire parking permit

    Holly's comic beliefs

    Holly's comic beliefs

    News Comic promotes thinking more about our food choices

    Local Partners