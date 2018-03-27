Menu
Man injured in logging accident flown to hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to an incident at Lynchs Creek.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to an incident at Lynchs Creek. Marc Stapelberg
Liana Turner
by

UPDATE 5.00pm: PARAMEDICS are preparing to fly a man in his 20s to hospital after a logging accident near Casino.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said a 23-year-old man had been injured at the incident, which involved a truck.

The spokesman said the patient would be transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital.

The extent of his injuries are not yet known.

 

UPDATE 4.09pm: MULTIPLE ambulance crews are en route to a suspected logging incident near Casino.

While the location was originally believed to be in Lynchs Creek, a NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they were called to Sextonville Rd at Casino about 3.30pm.

She said two road ambulances were on their way to the scene along with the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

 

ORIGINAL STORY 3.57pm: EMERGENCY services are responding to an incident on a rural property.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman said they were called to the incident near Casino about 3.45pm.

He said there were reports of an individual being injured in a logging accident on a private property.

The Lismore-based rescue helicopter has been tasked to the property.

More details to come.

Topics:  casino logging accident lynchs creek northern rivers emergency westpac life saver rescue helicopter

Lismore Northern Star

