Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Breaking

BREAKING: Police investigating cause of fiery fatal crash

Adam Hourigan
Jarrard Potter
and , newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au
29th Jul 2020 3:56 PM | Updated: 5:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating the circumstances surrounding a single-vehicle crash which killed one person.

Just before 2pm today, emergency services were called to Iluka Road, The Freshwater, following reports a vehicle hit a tree and was well alight.

Police have been told the vehicle was travelling west on Iluka Road when it left the road and crashed.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze before police located a body, believed to be that of the driver and sole occupant, in the vehicle.

The body is yet to be formally identified.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene which will be examined by specialist officers.

Coffs/Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said witnesses reported hearing loud explosions coming from the crash site, showing the intensity of the collision.

Chief Insp Reid said reports varied from the scene but it was believed the vehicle was travelling at speed and erratically prior to the crash.

Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Emergency services at the scene of a single-vehicle crash near Iluka which claimed the life of the driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. For the latest traffic information visit www.livetraffic.com.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

clarence police district coastal views editors picks fatal crash iluka iluka road
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

        premium_icon Actor, entrepreneur launches global streaming service

        News THE Ballina resident said his new service will focus on home, architecture, design, lifestyle and outdoor living content.

        Tributes flow after death of beloved ‘Mr Wategos’

        premium_icon Tributes flow after death of beloved ‘Mr Wategos’

        News ONE of the region’s most remarkable surfers, who was “still ripping at 72”, has...

        Ice driver in court over crash that fractured teen's spine

        premium_icon Ice driver in court over crash that fractured teen's spine

        News THE 2018 head-on collision left a 19-year-old Mullumbimby woman with a fractured...

        Groper fails to front court, arrest warrant issued

        premium_icon Groper fails to front court, arrest warrant issued

        Crime THE man sexually touched a woman on a popular North Coast beach.