BREAKING: NRRRL set for a 10-round competition

IT"S BACK: Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League has announced a 10-round competition for this season. Photo Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

NORTHERN Rivers Regional Rugby League is set to return on July 19 with a 10-round competition announced today.

NRRRL president Mark Harrison said they are yet to determine a structure for the finals series and will continue to work under government and NSW Rugby League restrictions.

Rules around crowd restrictions the key to NRRRL return

A grand final will likely be played on October 18.

The season was scheduled to start April 4 but all club activity has been shutdown during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We had a zoom meeting with our board and clubs last night,” Harrison said.

“We looked at the dates we had available and worked our way backwards from there.

“The important thing now is that we get the right information out there.

“There are some restrictions and procedures to put in place and we still have a lot of work ahead.

“I believe our best move is to finish before the NRL grand final (October 25) and not go into November.

“As it stands all 13 teams will be part of the competition this year.”

Most regional rugby league competitions across NSW have announced their competition structure for a return.

Group 7 on the south coast is aiming to play 12 rounds while Newcastle and Hunter competitions are looking at 10.

Most others have pencilled in nine rounds while Group 6 will likely only play seven rounds.

Easing of restrictions on how crowds will be allowed back into games and when proper training can resume will be answered in a NSW Rugby League board meeting on June 1.

NSWRL chief executive David Trodden said: “The most important thing is that we will be guided by the health regulations and the health and safety of all players, team staff, match officials, club officials and the public will be a priority.”