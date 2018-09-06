Menu
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road.
A truck's trailer has rolled on the roundabout connecting Eastern Drive with the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway, spreading debris across the road. Dominic Elsome
BREAKING: Truck rolls on Warrego Hwy entrance

Dominic Elsome
by
6th Sep 2018 12:18 PM

TRAFFIC is being diverted after a truck's trailer rolled near Gatton.

Emergency services are on the scene after a truck's trailer rolled and spread debris at the Eastern Drive roundabout entrance to the westbound lanes of the Warrego Highway.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic heading northbound on Eastern Drive towards Gatton-Esk Road is being diverted along Gatton Laidley Road West.

Emergency services expect to remain at the site for some time yet.

More to come.

